Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold, Silver Rates Down Ahead Of Dhanteras 2022; Check Latest Pricing In Delhi-NCR

Ahead of the 5-day festival of Diwali, the prices of gold fell down by Rs 40 in the national capital. The price of gold stood at Rs 50,833 per 10 grams on Monday after a decrease in rates in the overseas market.

According to HDFC Securities gold touched Rs 50,873 per 10 grams in previous trade, while the prices for silver too declined by Rs 594. The prices fell from Rs 56,849 per kg and stood at Rs 56,255 per kilogram on Monday.

According to a report in PTI, the global market was quoting lower at USD 1,655.75 per ounce while silver was down at USD 18.55 per ounce.

Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities spoke about the recent prices of the precious metal. According to a report in PTI, the research analyst said, “The precious metal is down about 20 per cent since this year’s peak in March. Spot COMEX gold last traded at USD 1,655.75 an ounce.”

Dhanteras’ preparations have begun in full swing all across the country. The festival of Diwali will be falling on October 24 this year and will kick start as a 5-day festive celebration from Friday, October 22.

The auspicious festival of Dhanteras is celebrated all across the country with people purchasing new utensils, gold and silver. It is said that buying these precious metals is auspicious and brings good luck.

The prices of gold and silver are expected to rise in the upcoming days ahead of the festival of Diwali. Jewelry stores across India are prepping up for the festive rush coming in the next few days in full swing.

The Diwali festivities will be celebrated across the country from October 22 to October 26. The festivities will begin with Dhanteras on October 22 and will conclude with the celebration of Bhai Dooj on October 26.