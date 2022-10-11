Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold Rates Decline, Silver Goes Up; Check Latest Pricing In Delhi-NCR

With the festive season approaching, buyers have been flooding to the markets to make gold and silver purchases. On Tuesday, the price of gold fell by Rs 343 in Delhi. According to HDFC Securities, gold per 10 grams costs Rs 51,105 in the national capital due to a decline in the prices in the international markets.

Previously, the prices of gold were recorded at Rs 51,448 per 10 grams on Monday. Notably, the prices of silver fell by Rs 1,071 and now cost Rs 58,652 per kilogram as compared to Rs 59,723 per kg on Monday.

According to international trade, gold was quoted at USD 1,664.3 per ounce while silver was down and was recorded at USD 19.34 per ounce. A report in PTI quoted Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, “COMEX gold held near the lowest in a week on pressure from a stronger dollar and the outlook for higher interest rates.”

“The strong US jobs data intensified concerns that the US Federal Reserve will be more aggressive with interest rate hikes. Rising rates make gold less attractive as an investment,” added the research analyst.

Commodity experts have noted that the sharp rise of about 12 per cent in crude prices has primarily to do with the rally in gold rates. Other factors including rising global inflation and the volatile stock market have made gold a “safe” investment among several investors.

Notably, gold rates on Sunday remained flat in major metropolitan cities including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. While Delhi’s rate for 10 gm of 22-carat gold was recorded at Rs 48,010, it was trading at Rs52,370 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold.

The prices of the precious metals will only increase by the day ahead of Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities and is considered an auspicious day to buy new metal items such as gold and silver.