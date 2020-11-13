Gold Prices Today: At the MCX exchange, gold prices of December futures were trending at Rs 50,690 per 10 grams, up Rs 90 or 0.18 per cent. The silver prices of December futures fell by Rs 219 to trade at Rs 62,520 per kg at 9:30 am on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Gold Prices Today: Gold prices saw a marginal jump, while silver registered a fall in the week's last trading session on Friday. At the MCX exchange, gold prices of December futures were trending at Rs 50,690 per 10 grams, up Rs 90 or 0.18 per cent. The prices of gold futures for February 5, 2021 were trending at Rs 50,785 per 10 gram, a rise of Rs 112 or 0.22 per cent.

However, silver was down in the domestic futures market on Friday morning. On MCX, the silver prices of December futures fell by Rs 219 to trade at Rs 62,520 per kg at 9:30 am on Friday.

Gold prices in international market

Globally, both gold futures and spot prices have seen an hike on Friday morning. According to Bloomberg, the global futures prices of gold were trending at USD 1,877.10 per ounce, up USD 3.80 or o.20 per cent on Comex on Friday. The global spot price of gold, on the other hand, are currently trending at USD 1,879.97 per ounce, up USD 3.14 or 0.17 percent.

Silver prices in international market

Silver futures prices have marginallyy increased, while silver spot prices were down. According to Bloomberg, silver prices of December futures on the Comex were up USD 0.02 or 0.08 per cent at USD 24.33 per ounce. The global spot prices of silver were down 0.12 percent or USD 0.03, at 24.25 per ounce.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma