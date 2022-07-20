Global Passport Rank: Japanese Bags No. 1 Position, India At 87 | Check Full List Here

Japan stood at the top of the Henley Passport Index report that recently released a list of countries, ranking them based on the number of destinations passport holders can access without a prior visa. India is placed at the 87th position on the list which ranked 199 countries, while Singapore and South Korea held the second position in the report.

It is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The Japanese passport, which is the strongest, provides visa-free access to 193 nations, one more than Singapore and South Korea and three more than that of Germany and Spain. The top ten ranking in the list is dominated by EU (European Union) member states.

Meanwhile, Russia, which invaded Ukraine recently, gives access to 119 nations and stood at 50th position as sanctions, travel bans, and airspace closures limit Russian citizens from accessing all but a few destinations in Asia and the Middle East. Ukraine, however, was ranked at the 35th position with access to 144 nations.

Commenting on the same, Prof. Dr. Khalid Koser OBE, Member of the Governing Board of the Andan Foundation, said at least five million Ukrainians have left their country, and a further seven million or so are displaced internally.

“In a global — not just European — context, these are very significant numbers, making Ukrainians one of the largest refugee populations in the world, along with Syrians, Venezuelans, and Afghans," he said.

Meanwhile, China is ranked 69th with access to 80 countries. Sri Lanka, which is currently facing an economical crisis is placed at 103rd position in the list giving visa-free access to only 42 countries.

Afghanistan is placed at the bottom with the rank 112 providing the access to least number of countries. A person with an Afghanistan passport only has visa-free access only in 27 countries.

The research conducted by Henley & Partners comparing a country’s visa-free access with its Global Peace Index score shows a strong correlation between a nation’s passport power and its peacefulness. All of the nations sitting in the top ten of the Henley Passport Index can also be found in the top ten of the Global Peace Index. Likewise, for the bottom ranking nations.