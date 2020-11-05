Global Investor Roundtable: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government will take all possible steps to make India "engine of global growth resurgence".

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a "strong and vibrant India" could contribute to stablisation of the world economy amid the pandemic. He said the government will take all possible steps to make India "engine of global growth resurgence".

Speaking at the Global Investor Roundtable, PM Modi said: "India has shown remarkable resilience in this pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability. This resilience is driven by the strength of our systems, support of our people and stability of our policies."

"India’s quest to become 'Aatmanirbhar' is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy. A strategy that aims to use capabilities of our businesses and skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse," he added.

Batting for global investments, the prime minister said that India is the best place for generating long-term returns, adding that the country has one of the lowest corporate taxes in the world.

"If you want returns with reliability, India is the place to be. If you want demand with democracy, India is the place to be. If you want stability with sustainability, India is the place to be. If you want growth with a green approach, India is the place to be. India offers democracy, demography, demand as well as diversity," he said.

Highlighting that reforms in agriculture sector open up new possibilities to partner with farmers, PM Modi exuded confidence that India will soon emerge as an agri export hub.

The virtual event was attended by 20 top institutional investors from the US, europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia and Singapore.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta