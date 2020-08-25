According to the notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Aadhaar authentication for GST registration has become operational with effect from August 21, 2020.

According to the notification of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Aadhaar authentication for GST registration has become operational with effect from August 21, 2020. Aadhaar authentication is expected to facilitate genuine and honest taxpayers while at the same time keeping fake and fraudulent entities away from GST.

Applicants, who are trying to get GST registration without opting for Aadhaar authentication would be granted the registration only after physical verification of the place of business or documentary verification which may take up to 21 working days or more if notice is issued, while those who opt for Aadhaar authentication for new GST registration would get it within just three working days, if no notice is issued and would not need to wait for physical verification.

Here is a step by step guide for those opting Aadhaar authentication for GST registration:

- When a person is applying for GST registration, he/she will be given an option to select Aadhaar to authenticate.

- The applicant can either select a YES or a NO for Aadhaar Authentication.

- If the applicant selected ‘Yes’, an authentication link will be shared on GST registered mobile number and email IDs.

- On clicking the verification link, a window for Aadhaar Authentication will open.

- An OTP will be sent on the applicant’s registered mobile number and you will be required to enter the Aadhaar Number

- On entering the OTP in the box provided on the screen validation will be complete and a message of successful e-KYC authentication will be shown.

- The applicant will get its GST registration within three working days.

How this facility can be availed:

Log on to www.gst.gov.in and navigate to Services > Registration > New Registration option.

Alternatively, the taxpayer can also click REGISTER NOW link.

Opt for Aadhaar authentication

