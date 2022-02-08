New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has surpassed Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person. Adani's net worth, according to a report by Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has jumped to USD 88.5 billion, surpassing Ambani's USD 87.9 billion.

Adani is now among the top 10 wealthiest persons of the world. His wealth has increased by USD 12 billion year-to-date while Ambani's wealth declined by nearly USD 2.07 billion year-to-date.

"The Adani Group has spotted and entered all the happening sectors at the right time, which has appealed to a select band of foreign portfolio investors," Bloomberg quoted Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, as saying.

"The sectors are capital-intensive and the company has faced little difficulty in raising funds to expand," Jasani further said.

The Adani Group has performed exceptionally on the stock market since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since June 2020, his stocks have jumped over 1,000 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On Tuesday, the shares of Adani Wilmar Ltd made a tepid market debut but soon recovered the lost ground to surge over 8 per cent against the issue price of Rs 230. The stock made its debut at Rs 221, a discount of 3.91 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. But, it recovered the lost ground soon and jumped 6.52 per cent to Rs 245.

Similarly, at the NSE, it declined 1.30 per cent to list at Rs 227. But, the stock bounced back and zoomed 8.26 per cent to Rs 249. The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 31,770.64 crore on the BSE.

Adani Wilmar's initial public offering (IPO) saw more than 17 times the demand for the shares on offer last month. Adani Wilmar, the joint venture between Adani Group and Wilmar Group of Singapore, had set a price band of Rs 218-230 per share for the IPO, which opened for bidding on January 27.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma