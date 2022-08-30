Gautam Adani Surpasses Bernard Arnault To Become World's 3rd Richest Person

Gautam Adani, Adani Group chairman, during the inauguration of the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has surpassed France's Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault to become the world's third richest person in the world and is now only behind SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the ranking, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Tuesday.

73-year-old Arnault, a French business magnate and an art collector, is the co-founder, chairman, and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, the world's largest luxury goods company.

This is the first when an Asian has made to the list of top three richest people in the world. The 60-year-old business tycoon, as per the report, has a net worth of $137 billion. Similarly, Musk and Bezos have net worth of $251 billion and $153 billion, respectively.

The other Indian in the list is Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani. The 65-year-old is at the 11th position with a net worth of $91.9 billion.

Adani, the co-founder of the Adani Group, the third largest conglomerate in India, had replaced Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the world's fourth wealthiest man last month. He has added $60.9 billion to his net worth till now this year, which is five times more than anyone else.

Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur and the Adani Group comprises of 7 publicly listed entities with businesses spanning energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace and airports. In each of its business areas, the Group has established a leadership position in India.

Listed Adani group companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission.

Over the past 5 years, flagship company Adani Enterprises has invested heavily in new growth sectors that include airports, cement, copper refining, data centres, green hydrogen, petrochemical refining, roads and solar cell manufacturing.

Looking ahead, it plans to foray into the telecom space and has massive plans to grow its green hydrogen and airports businesses. Recently, the Group also announced plans to set up a 4.1 mtpa integrated alumina refinery and a 30 mtpa iron ore beneficiation plant in Odisha that could cost over Rs 580 billion.

As corporate social responsibility towards the community, the Adani Group had decided to contribute Rs 60,000 crore towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, focussing especially on rural India, he told shareholders at the group's Annual General Meeting held in late July.

