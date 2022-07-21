Gautam Adani Overtakes Bill Gates To Become World's 4th Richest Man; Mukesh Ambani Ranked 10th

Eminent industrialist Gautam Adani during the inauguration ceremony of 'Garvi Gujarat Bhavan' in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Indian billionaire businessman Gautam Adani on Thursday overtook Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the world's fourth richest person, as per the Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List. According to the Forbes list, Adani's wealth today reached USD 116.5 billion surpassing Bill Gates, whose fortunes are at USD 104.6 billion.

Meanwhile, another Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is ranked at 10th position on the Forbes list with a net worth of USD 90 billion. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is at loggerheads with social media giant Twitter over his USD 44 billion takeover deal, topped the list with a net worth of USD 235.8 billion.

List of top 15 richest persons in the world:

1. Elon Musk: $235.8 Billion

2. Bernard Arnault & family: $156.1 Billion

3. Jeff Bezos: $148.4 Billion

4. Gautam Adani & family: $116.5 Billion

5. Bill Gates: $104.6 Billion

6. Larry Ellison: $99.7 Billion

7. Warren Buffett: $99.4 Billion

8. Larry Page: $98.3 Billion

9. Sergey Brin: $94.5 Billion

10. Mukesh Ambani: $90.1 Billion

11. Steve Ballmer: $86.6 Billion

12. Michael Bloomberg: $82.0 Billion

13. Carlos Slim Helu & family: $81.3 Billion

14. Zhong Shanshan: $71.5 Billion

15. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family: $70.8 Billion

Earlier in May, Gautam Adani was also named by TIME magazine as among the 100 Most Influential People of 2022. The list also includes US President Joe Biden, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, tennis icon Rafael Nadal, Apple CEO Tim Cook and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Adani’s profile in TIME magazine said, "Adani’s once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power, and consumer goods. Adani Group is now a national behemoth in the world’s sixth largest economy, though Adani stays out of the public eye, quietly building his empire."