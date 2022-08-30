Gautam Adani Is Now World's Third Richest Man | Check Top 20 Billionaires Of 2022 Here

Business conglomerate Adani Group's chairman Gautam Adani is now the world's third-richest person after overtaking France's Bernard Arnault according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With a total net worth of USD 137.4 billion, 60-year-old Adani has surpassed the wealth of Louis Vuitton chairman Arnault and is now just behind business magnate Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the ranking.

Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur and the Adani Group comprises 7 publicly listed entities with businesses spanning energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace and airports. The Adani Group is the third largest conglomerate (after Reliance Industries and the Tata Group) in India.

Listed Adani group companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission.

On Bloomberg Billionaires Index List 2022, the net worth of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are currently at USD 251 billion and USD 153 billion, respectively. Reportedly, this is the first time an Asian person has broken into the top three of the Billionaires Index.

Here's the Index of Billionaires In 2022: