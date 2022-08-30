Gautam Adani Is Now World's Third Richest Man | Check Top 20 Billionaires Of 2022 Here

This is the first time an Asian person has broken into the top three of the Billionaires Index.

By Ashita Singh
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 03:05 PM IST
Minute Read
Gautam Adani Is Now World's Third Richest Man | Check Top 20 Billionaires Of 2022 Here

Business conglomerate Adani Group's chairman Gautam Adani is now the world's third-richest person after overtaking France's Bernard Arnault according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With a total net worth of USD 137.4 billion, 60-year-old Adani has surpassed the wealth of Louis Vuitton chairman Arnault and is now just behind business magnate Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the ranking.

Adani is a first-generation entrepreneur and the Adani Group comprises 7 publicly listed entities with businesses spanning energy, ports and logistics, mining and resources, gas, defence and aerospace and airports. The Adani Group is the third largest conglomerate (after Reliance Industries and the Tata Group) in India.

Listed Adani group companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Transmission.

Also Read
PM Kisan Yojana: Complete Your eKYC By August 31 To Avail Next Installment
PM Kisan Yojana: Complete Your eKYC By August 31 To Avail Next Installment

On Bloomberg Billionaires Index List 2022, the net worth of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are currently at USD 251 billion and USD 153 billion, respectively. Reportedly, this is the first time an Asian person has broken into the top three of the Billionaires Index.

Here's the Index of Billionaires In 2022:

  1. Elon Musk                 $251 billion
  2. Jeff Bezos                 $153 billion
  3. Gautam Adani           $137 billion
  4. Bernard Arnault         $136 billion
  5. Bill Gates                  $117 billion
  6. Warren Buffett           $100 billion
  7. Larry Page                 $100 billion
  8. Sergey Brin               $95.8 billion
  9. Steve Ballmer            $93.7 billion
  10. Larry Ellison              $93.3 billion
  11. Mukesh Ambani         $91.9 billion
  12. Carlos Slim               $71.1 billion
  13. Zhong Shanshan       $70.8 billion
  14. Francoise Meyers       $69.3 billion
  15. Charles Koch             $67.7 billion
  16. Julia Flesher Koch      $67.6 billion
  17. Jim Walton                $61.6 billion
  18. Rob Walton               $61.1 billion
  19. Alice Walton              $59.4 billion
  20. Mark Zuckerberg       $59.4 billion
Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.