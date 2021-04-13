Right from gadgets, apparels to appliances and accessories, the shopping carnival has it all in store for you. Read on to check out the sales' details below.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Don't let COVID-19's pandemic be a spoiling sport for your shopping plans. Set yourself up for some amazing sales online which are there to bring out the shopaholic in you. Yes, summer sales online on the most famous e-commerce sites of India, Amazon and Flipkart have begun and will go on till the end of this month. Right from gadgets, apparels to appliances and accessories, the shopping carnival has it all in store for you. So, get ready to give your mood a boost. Check out the sales' details below.

Amazon



Smartphone Upgrade Days- The special smartphone sale has started from April 11 and will go on till April 15. Here, you will get amazing deals on phones like Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus and more.

Amazon Fashion Sale- The sale has started on fashion apparel and will give out discounts upto 60%. You can expect great offers for men, women and children on sportswear, ethnic wear, casuals, travel luggage, jewellery, accessories and more. Brands that are offering interesting offers are Adidas, Vero Moda, United Colors of Benetton, Levis, BIBA etc.

Amazon Mobile Sale- This sale is all set to commence from April 22, 2021, and will offer exciting discounts on your favourite new smartphones.



Flipkart

Super Coolings Day- This special sale will commence from April 9 and will go on until April 14. Get ready to get cool this summer as this sale provides the lowest price offers on ACs, coolers, and refrigerators.



Best Of Season Sale- This special sale is giving out special offers on apparel which include exclusive deals and an extra 5% off on all the prepaid transactions. The Best Of Season Sale has begun on April 10 and will continue till April 14.

So guys, how excited are you to shop till you drop with these online sales with exciting offers and discounts? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal