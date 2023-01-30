G20 Summit: Farm Subsidies Will Be Protected, Says Agri Minister As India Gears Up For Year-Long Deliberations

Farm Subsidies will not be diluted, asserted Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar while inaugurating 1st International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting of G20.

NARENDRA Tomar, Union Agriculture Minister, on Moday said that the farm subsidies provided to Indian farmers by the government will be protected in the G20 deiberations. India will assume the Presidency of this year’s G20 summit. Tomar very categorically asserted that support for agricultural production will not be diluted. He was in Chandigarh to inaugurate the 1st International Financial Architecture Working Group Meeting of G20, when he made these remarks while speaking to media.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's interest will be protected," said Tomar, as quoted by news agency IANS. For context, several countries (especially the US and other Western nations) in the past have raised objections against India providing subsidies to its farmers. These subsidies make Indian agricultural produce competitive in international trade.

Tomar, while responding to a question on Climate Change impacting agriculture, said that there will definitely be discussions on this issue and its impact on the livelihoods of farmers, as India assumes the presidency of G20’s year-long deliberations. Tomar was also accompanied by Union Minister for Food Processing, Pashupati Kumar Paras.

"It's a global challenge and G20 is a going to be a fruitful platform to have deliberations on the issue that is impacting the world," said Tomar. He also claimed that the G20 presidency of India is an opportunity to showcase “India's strength to the global world”.

"Earlier, such global summits used to be held in Delhi or in Hyderabad or Bengaluru. Now, as per the Prime Minister's vision, more than 200 meetings are being held in 50 places in the country with an aim to showcase India's cultural and historical strength to the delegates. The aim is that the delegates visit each and every corner of the country and relish different weather conditions," said Tomar.

During the year-long duration of the G20 summit in India, over two lakh delegates from foreign nations are anticipated to attend different events deliberating on various issues of our times. Tomar added that the only aim of the summit is to strengthen the weaker economies.

"In today's world, different countries have common problems and G20 is the ideal forum to find solutions to all common issues," said Tomar.

"All credit goes to PM Modi who has been rated as one of the best Prime Minsters globally," Pashupati Kumar Paras, Minister for Food Processing said while praising PM Narendra Modi.

(With agency inputs)