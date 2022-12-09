G20 Presidency Offers India Great Opportunity To Showcase Its Strength To World: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Guwahati in November. Image credit: ANI

MINISTER FOR ROAD TRANSPORT & HIGHWAYS Nitin Gadkari on Friday said India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and stressed that India’s G20 Presidency offers the country a great opportunity to showcase its strength to the world.

On December 1, India officially assumed the presidency of G20, an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU), including both developed and developing nations.

"We have a dream to make the Indian economy a 5 trillion dollar economy. India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and there are a lot of opportunities available in India," Gadkari said at the 14th Annual International Conference on 'New Horizons Beckons' organised by the Bahrain Chapter of ICAI (BCICAI).

A lot of investors across the world are keenly interested to invest in India in the present, he said.

The large pool of young and talented engineers is the biggest strength for India, the Union Minister added.

Currently, the size of the Indian automobile industry is Rs 7.5 lakh crore and within five years, it will be scaled up to Rs 15 lakh crore.

"We will be the number one manufacturing automobile hub in the world," the minister stressed.

Stating that the Indian economy is progressing and developing well, he said that the country is the destination for ‘good investment’.

Earlier, Gadkari had announced India’s first-ever launch of surety bond insurance product that is scheduled for December 19.

On Thursday, India’s first G20 Sherpa Meeting concluded in Udaipur. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant gave an overview of India’s G20 priorities. There were five sessions during which deliberation was made over issues pertaining to addressing disruptions and promoting the security of food, fuel and fertiliser supplies.

As part of the summit, over 200 meetings across 50 cities are scheduled. India officially took over the presidency of G20 on December 1 from Indonesia.

The leaders of G20 had convened in Bali for the G20 2022 Summit that was held on November 15 and 16.

(With inputs from PTI)