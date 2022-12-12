G20 Finance Track, Development Working Group Meetings Start On Tuesday

THE G20 Finance Track meetings will commence tomorrow, December 13 and go on till December 15 in Bengaluru. Discussions will be held on economic and financial issues, including the global economic outlook, the international financial architecture, infrastructure development and financing, sustainable finance, global health, international taxation and financial sector issues, including financial inclusion.

The meeting will be hosted jointly by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India. It will be co-chaired by Mr Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Dr Michael D. Patra, Deputy Governor of RBI. Their counterparts from G20 member countries, and from several other countries and international organisations invited by India, will participate in the two-day meeting.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a panel discussion will be held on ‘Strengthening Multilateral Development Banks to Address Shared Global Challenges of the 21st Century’. A seminar on the ‘Role of Central Banks in Green Financing’ will also be held.

Approximately 40 meetings of the Finance Track will be held in several locations in India, which include meetings of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, he said, adding the discussions in the G20 Finance Track will ultimately be reflected in the G20 Leaders’ Declaration. The First Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting will be held during February 23-25 in Bengaluru.

The Development Working Group meeting will focus on India’s key priorities relating to accelerating progress on the SDGs, Lifestyle for environment and data for development.

“India's G20 Presidency lies at a crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted in 2015. Review of SDG progress and G20’s efforts to achieving the SDG targets would be discussed at the DWG meeting. In the context of Green Development, focus areas would include climate finance and technology, as well as just energy transitions for developing countries. Understanding that the issue of climate change cuts across industry, society, and sectors, the concept of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a behaviour-based movement that draws from our country’s rich, ancient and sustainable traditions, to nudge consumers, and in-turn markets, to adopt environmentally-conscious practices, would be deliberated upon,” an official press release stated.

Meanwhile for the finance track, key observations highlighted “ … scarring from the COVID-19 pandemic, sharpened geopolitical tensions, rising food and energy security concerns, growing debt distress, inflationary pressures, and monetary tightening, among others … ” adding that a key role of the G20 is to provide guidance in dealing with such challenges.

On December 1, India officially assumed the presidency of G20, an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU), including both developed and developing nations. As part of the summit, over 200 meetings across 50 cities are scheduled.