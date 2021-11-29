New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel rates remained stable across major cities in India for the 27th consecutive day on Monday, nearly a month after the central government announced a reduction of excise duty on fuel leading to a sharp decline in its prices. Following the Centre's decision, several state and union territory (UT) governments, including opposition-ruled Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, had further reduced prices by cutting taxes.

Now, in Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel can be purchased for Rs 103.97 and Rs 86.67 respectively. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14 respectively. Similarly, you can purchase petrol for Rs 101.40 and diesel for Rs 91.43 in Chennai. In Kolkata, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 104.67 and diesel at Rs 89.79.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by state-owned retailers Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) as per the global Brent crude rates in the international market.

Generally, Brent crude oil prices range between USD 80 to USD 82 per barrel. Last week, the prices fell by around USD 4 per barrel till the Asian timestamp. It reduced further by USD 6 to close at USD 72.91 a barrel at ICE London after the opening of the US market.

Government sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have said that the Centre will now unlikely cut rates on fuels and petrol and diesel prices will only be reduced if "the current drop in international oil prices is sustained for a few more days".

"Natural expectation from the drop in rates on Friday is that retail pump rates will also go down. But that is not how retail rates move. Since the international oil prices have been range bound in most of November, the drop on Friday when averaged out with the previous fortnight does not translate into any significant change," the PTI source explained.

"Only when the fall in rates is sustained for a few more days will we see a reduction in retail petrol and diesel prices".

