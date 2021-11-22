New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 18th consecutive day on Monday with a stability global crude rates. In Delhi, a litre of petrol continues to be priced at Rs 103.97 while diesel is at Rs 86.67.

Similarly, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is at Rs 104.67 while diesel is at Rs 89.79. Meanwhile, in Chennai, a litre of petrol can be purchased for Rs 101.40 while you would need to pay Rs 91.43 for diesel.

Petrol and diesel rates had reached an all-time high in India after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided against increasing the output of benchmark Brent crude.

Later, ahead of Diwali, the Centre had cut excise duty on fuel prices, giving a much-needed breather to the salaried class. Following the Centre's decision, several other state governments, including Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, also cut the taxes on fuel prices.

Meanwhile, global crude prices, which had crossed the grim mark of USD 85 a barrel in the last few months, have settled to below USD 80 per barrel. However, experts fear that the rates might rise once again due to OPEC+ decision on gradual increase in production in December.

On Tuesday, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said the group sees signs of an oil supply surplus building from next month adding its members and allies will have to be "very, very cautious."

"The surplus is already beginning in December," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, as reported by Reuters. "These are signals that we have to be very, very careful".

"The projections, not only from OPEC but from the IEA (International Energy Agency) and other sources, show that throughout the quarters of next year there will be oversupply in the market using the metric of the OECD stocks," he said.

"This is also further evidence why we should be very cautious and measured in the decisions we take every month," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma