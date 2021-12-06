New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in India once again on Monday, days after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel rates. At present, a litre of petrol continues to be priced at Rs 95.41 in Delhi and Rs 109.98 in Mumbai.

Similarly, you can purchase a litre of petrol for Rs 101.40 in Chennai and Rs 104.67 in Kolkata.

On the other hand, a litre of diesel can be purchased for Rs 86.67 in Delhi and Rs 94.14 in Mumbai. In Kolkata, diesel is priced at Rs 89.79 per litre while it costs Rs 91.43 in Chennai.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily at 6 am in the morning by state-owned refiners like Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum as per the crude oil rates in the international market. The rates had reached an all-time high in India last month, but have remained stable after the Centre reduced the excise duty on them.

The rates were reduced again after several state governments, mostly where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power, cut the excise duty further.

However, a dip in international crude oil prices could not be ruled out due to concerns over the new Omicron variant of the deadly COVID-19 that was detected in South Africa last month. On Wednesday, crude oil futures settled lower due to fears intensified by Omicron.

Late in the session, oil prices dropped into negative territory after US officials said the Omicron variant - believed more transmissible than previous strains of coronavirus - had been found in the country.

"When the markets gets hit with news about Frankenstein variants, you're selling and asking questions later," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York, as reported by Reuters. He said he expects more bullish momentum to return whenever WTI crosses above USD 70 a barrel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma