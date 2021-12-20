New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel rates continued to remain unchanged across major cities in India on Monday despite a reduction in crude oil prices in the international markets amid surging Omicron cases in Europe, the United States of America (USA) and other parts of the world.

In Delhi and Mumbai, a litre of petrol continues to be priced at Rs 95.41 and Rs 109.98 respectively. Similarly, it can be purchased for Rs 104.67 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 101.40 per litre in Chennai. Talking about diesel, it is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.43 per litre in Chennai. Meanwhile, a litre of diesel can be purchased for Rs 89.79 in Kolkata and Rs 94.14 in Mumbai.

Petrol and diesel prices - which had reached an all-time high in India last month - are revised daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL). The rates are expected to decline amid threats over an Omicron surge in Europe and the US.

On Monday, oil prices in the international market had slumped by about 2 per cent. Brent crude futures fell USD 1.36 or 1.9 per cent to USD 72.16 a barrel by 0036 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell USD 1.51 or 2.1 per cent to USD 69.35 a barrel.

"Today's Asia ... weak sentiment in oil prices seems to go in line with a weakness seen in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures," Reuters quoted Kelvin Wong, market analyst at CMC Markets, as saying. "(This is) due to fears of impending restrictions on economic activities to contain the current increasing spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant worldwide which may increase the risk of demand slowdown."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma