New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the seventh straight day across India on Monday amid rising crude oil prices in the international market. While petrol got dearer by 25 to 30 paise, the rates of diesel were increased by 30 to 37 paise across the country. Petrol and diesel rates differ from state to state as per the local taxes and freight charges and are revised daily by state-run oil refiners like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum.

The rates had stabilised in India in August and September, but are on the rise once again because the international benchmark Brent crude has soared to over USD 82 per barrel after the decision by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day.

International Brent crude rates are unlikely to see a dip in the near future as the OPEC+ has already announced that it would stick to an existing pact for a gradual increase in oil output amid fears over the COVID-19 crisis. "The rise of oil prices is continuing beyond what even most bullish traders would dream just months ago, and Brent hurtling toward the threshold of USD 80 per barrel is reflective of the extraordinarily tight crude market," Reuters quoted Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy, as saying.

Check petrol and diesel prices across different cities in India here:

Delhi - Petrol: Rs 104.44, diesel: Rs 93.17

Mumbai - Petrol: Rs 110.41, diesel: Rs 101.03

Kolkata - Petrol: Rs 105.09, diesel: Rs 96.28

Chennai - Petrol: Rs 101.79, diesel: Rs 97.59

Bengaluru - Petrol: Rs 108.08, diesel: Rs 98.89

Ahmedabad - Petrol: Rs 100.91, diesel: Rs 100.4

Bhopal - Petrol: Rs 112.69, diesel: Rs 101.91

Chandigarh - Petrol: Rs 100.24, diesel: Rs 92.55

Dehradun - Petrol: Rs 100.29, diesel: Rs 93.67

Hyderabad - Petrol: Rs 108.33, diesel: Rs 101.27

Pune - Petrol: Rs 109.66, diesel: Rs 98.67

