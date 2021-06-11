Fuel Prices: Currently, petrol is being retailed above the Rs 100/litre mark in six states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Ladakh.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The state-run oil marketing companies have hiked the petrol and diesel prices once again on Friday. With the latest spike in fuel rates, the price of petrol in Mumbai has touched a record high of Rs 102 per litre, while a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.85 in the national capital, which is the highest till now. Both the fuels, petrol and diesel have become costlier by 31 paise and 28 paise, respectively on Friday according to Indian Oil Corporation.

The fuel prices have been witnessing a hike since the beginning of May. The price of Petrol has risen over Rs 6 per litre since state-run companies resumed their daily revision on May 4 after an 18-day halt. Currently, petrol is being retailed above the Rs 100/litre mark in six states and union territories including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Ladakh.

Diesel prices have also seen a sharp spike over the last month leading to diesel being sold in Mumbai at Rs 94.15 per litre. In Delhi, diesel prices have climbed to Rs 86.75 for a litre on Friday.

The price of auto fuel in India is rising due to international crude oil prices and rupee-dollar exchange rates. It is also affected by the taxes levied by the Central and state governments including excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Additionally, dealer’s commission and freight charges are also included in the fuel prices making it expensive.

List of petrol and diesel price in different cities as of June 11:

Delhi: Petrol RS 95.85, diesel Rs 86.75

Mumbai: Petrol 102.04, diesel Rs 94.15

Chennai: Petrol 97.19, diesel Rs 91.42

Kolkata: Petrol 95.80, diesel Rs 89.60

Gurgaon: Petrol 93.65, diesel Rs 87.34

Noida: Petrol Rs 93.20, diesel Rs 87.23

Lucknow: Petrol Rs 93.09, diesel Rs 87.15

Bengaluru: Petrol 99.05, diesel Rs 91.97

