Fuel Price Hike: In the Delhi-NCR region, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3.98 per litre and Rs 4.53 a litre, respectively, in the last 14 days.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After almost two weeks of rising, the fuel prices in the country remained unchanged across the country on Wednesday with Petrol retailing at Rs 90.93 per litre in the national capital, while diesel rates stood at Rs 81.32. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre in Delhi on Tuesday taking the petrol rates near the Rs 92-mark.

In the Delhi-NCR region, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3.98 per litre and Rs 4.53 a litre, respectively, in the last 14 days. Notably, the petrol and diesel rates soared, in the past two weeks, as a result of a sharp jump in crude oil rates globally. The high taxes (excise duty and VAT or value-added tax) on fuels domestically also increased the impact of rising crude prices.

Similarly, the petrol and diesel rates in Mumbai also remained unchanged and are retailing at Rs 97.34 and Rs 88.44 per litre, respectively. Apart from Delhi and Mumbai, petrol is retailing at over Rs 90 in all major cities in the country. In Kolkata, Petrol and Diesel are retailing at Rs 91.12 and 84.20 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol nears Rs 93-mark and reached Rs 92.90 per litre on Wednesday, while people have shell out Rs 86.31 for a litre of diesel. In Bengaluru, the petrol rate stood at Rs 93.98 per litre while diesel stood at Rs 86.21 per litre.

Check fuel rates in your city here:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Sri Ganganagar 101.59 93.61 Anuppur 101.34 91.81 New Delhi 90.93 81.32 Mumbai 97.34 88.44 Kolkata 91.12 84.20 Chennai 92.90 86.31 Bengaluru 93.98 86.21 Hyderabad 94.54 88.69 Patna 93.25 86.57 Jaipur 97.47 89.82 Lucknow 89.13 81.70 Thiruvananthapuram 92.81 87.38

Among the two cities where petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark last week, the key auto fuel was at Rs 101.59 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, while diesel was available at Rs 93.61 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur, petrol costs Rs 101.34 per litre and diesel is selling for Rs 91.81.

The prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state with taxes being levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with the freight charges. Generally, the prices of the key auto fuels get revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan