New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the grappling phase due to the second wave of COVID-19, the Oil Manufacturing Companies (OMCs) have added to the woes of people by increasing the fuel prices across the country for the third consecutive day. As per the notification, petrol price was hiked by 25 paise a litre and diesel too by 25 paise per litre. The increase took petrol and diesel prices to their highest-ever level across the country.

After today's spike in petrol and diesel prices, the petrol rates in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal crossed the Rs 100-mark, while the price of diesel in Bhopal was Rs 90.05 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel also went up in the national capital and stood at Rs 92.05 and Rs 82.61 per litre, respectively.

In the country's financial hub, Mumbai, the petrol rate is only a rupee short of touching the grim mark of Rs 100, while diesel is all set to touch the Rs 90-mark and is currently retailing at Rs 89.75 per litre.

A litre of petrol is available at Rs 93.84 per litre in Kolkata, while the diesel is retailing at Rs 85.45. In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the petrol has crossed Rs 90-mark and is retailing at Rs 90.04, while the diesel is retailing at Rs 83.07. The petrol is retailing at Rs 93.84, while diesel is at Rs 87.49.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. In the international market, oil prices rose on Wednesday, as lingering fears of gasoline shortages due to an outage at the largest US fuel pipeline system.

Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $68.55 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.6%, to end the session at $65.28, news agency Reuters reported.

