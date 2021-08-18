Meanwhile, Diesel prices in Mumbai were slashed by 21 paise on Wednesday and are retailing at Rs 97.24 per litre. In Delhi, the price was Rs 89.67 per litre of diesel, which is 20 paise cheaper than yesterday.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a respite from the ever-increasing fuel prices in the country, Diesel prices on Wednesday witnessed a decline across the country after a gap of 31 days. However, the petrol prices remained unchanged and are retailing at the same rates for the last 32 days. The price of diesel went down by 19 to 21 paise across major metros. The diesel and petrol rates were last hiked on July 17 and reached an all-time high across the country. Since then, the petrol and diesel rates across major cities have remained at a standstill

Petrol prices were last hiked on July 17 by a range of 26 paise to 34 paise in different parts of the country. Since then, no change in petrol rates has been witnessed. In Mumbai, the petrol prices on Wednesday continued to stagnate at Rs 107.83 per litre, while in Delhi, the price of petrol remained at Rs 101.84 per litre. No change in petrol rates was seen in Kolkata and Bengaluru where the petrol is retailing at Rs 102.08 per litre and Rs 105.25 per litre respectively. Chennai was the only major metro to see any change after the state government cut the excise duty and slashed the petrol prices by Rs 3.02 per litre.

Meanwhile, Diesel prices in Mumbai were slashed by 21 paise on Wednesday and are retailing at Rs 97.24 per litre. In Delhi, the price was Rs 89.67 per litre of diesel, which is 20 paise cheaper than yesterday. Kolkata had also seen a 20 paise drop as motorists shell our Rs 92.82 per litre of diesel. Bangalore followed the trend as citizens saw a 21 paise drop on August 18, which left the fuel price at Rs 95.05 per litre. Chennai saw its diesel prices drop by 19 paise, which left the final price at Rs 94.20 per litre.

Global crude prices have now softened to below $ 70 a barrel after it swung in all directions in July starting with a low of USD 70 a barrel to quickly rise to over USD 77 a barrel, only to fall soon below $ 70 a barrel and crossing USD 75 a barrel later in the month.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the UPA government’s oil bonds have become a burden to the present Modi government which has made the reduction of the excise duty a difficulty. Sitharaman was not actively seeking to cut the excise duty of petrol or diesel attributing it to the payments in lieu of the past subsidised fuel.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan