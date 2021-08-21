Fuel Price Today: In Delhi, a litre of diesel and petrol continues to be at Rs 89.27 and 101.84 respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs 96.84 while petrol is at Rs 107.83.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After a cut in rates for three consecutive days, diesel prices remained unchanged across India on Saturday. Similarly, petrol prices also remained unchanged for a total of 35 days as of Saturday.

In Delhi, a litre of diesel and petrol continues to be at Rs 89.27 and 101.84 respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs 96.84 while petrol is at Rs 107.83. In Chennai, one litre of diesel can be purchased for Rs 93.84 and while petrol for Rs 99.47. On the other hand, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs 92.52 and Rs 102.08 in Kolkata respectively.

Motorists in Noida can purchase petrol for Rs 99.02 and diesel for Rs 89.78. In Visakhapatnam, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 106.80 and Rs 97.83 respectively. If you are from Guwahati, then you need to pay Rs 97.64 for petrol and Rs 88.61 for diesel.

Petrol and diesel rates depend on two factors -- global crube oil prices and taxes and excise duty levelled by the Centre, states and union territories (UTs). Global crude oil prices have been on a decline for the past seven days with the October contract of Brent crude oil on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) trading at USD 66.72 per barrel. However, oil marketing companies (OMCs) want to see market movements before making further cuts.

Meanwhile, the war of words between the Centre, states and opposition continues over the fuel rates in India. The Centre has blamed the previous governments behind the hike in rates and wants the states and UTs to cut down the taxes.

However, opposition parties have claimed that the Centre has failed to control the rates because of its 'failed policies'. Earlier in July, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had also claimed that the Centre made a profit of Rs 4.91 lakh crore from the hike in petrol and diesel rates.

"The BJP government is not showing any concern for the plight of the common man. We urge the Centre to roll back fuel price hike, as petrol breached the Rs 100-per-litre mark, diesel neared century and LPG rate touched Rs 850 per cylinder," Chowdhury had said, as reported by Financial Express.

