New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In yet another setback for the salaried class, petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day in India on Sunday by oil marketing companies (OMCs). While petrol got costlier by Rs O.28 to Rs 0.30, diesel prices were hiked by Rs 0.35 to Rs 0.38 in different cities across the country.

Petrol and diesel prices, which differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes, have been rising in India once again amid the volatile situation in the international market. It must be mentioned here that India imports nearly 85 per cent of its total fuel demand from overseas nations and a rise in international crude oil would impact petrol and diesel rates in the country.

In the international market, benchmark brent crude has increased to USD 82 per barrel after the decision by Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day.

The OPEC+ have said that they will stick to their plan for a gradual increase in oil output due to a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Reuters quoting a source. "The outcome of the OPEC+ meeting was no surprise, but when prices are at above $80 per barrel Brent, this is a level that makes customers uncomfortable and producers happy but cautious," Reuters quoted consultancy Rystad Energy as saying.

Take a look at petrol and diesel prices across different cities in India here:

Delhi: Petrol - Rs 104.14, diesel: Rs 92.82

Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 110.12, diesel: Rs 100.66

Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 104.80, diesel: Rs 95.93

Chennai: Petrol - Rs 101.53, diesel: Rs 97.26

Bhopal: Petrol - Rs 112.69, diesel: Rs 101.91

Lucknow: Petrol - Rs 101.18, diesel: Rs 93.26

Bengaluru: Petrol - Rs 107.77, diesel: Rs 98.52

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.29, diesel: Rs 99.36

Chandigarh: Petrol - Rs 100.24, diesel: Rs 92.55

Ranchi: Petrol - Rs 98.66, diesel: Rs 97.98

