Fuel Price Hike: Amid the price rise of two most-used Petroleum products, Product and Diesel, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gases Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the rising prices of petrol and problematic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The petrol prices have parked above Rs 100 per litre across the vast geography of India. In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, both petrol and diesel prices breached Rs 100-mark with the city reported to be selling the most expensive petrol in the country at above Rs 107 per litre.

Amid the price rise of two most-used Petroleum products, Product and Diesel, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gases Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the rising prices of petrol and problematic.

However, the minister added that the petrol and diesel prices cannot be brought down because the government is saving money to spend on welfare schemes.

"I accept that current fuel prices are problematic for people but be it central/state government, over ?35,000 crore have been being spent on vaccines in a year. In such dire times, we're saving money to spend on welfare schemes," Dharmendra Pradhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved ?1 lakh crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme to give free foodgrain to the poor for eight months. Under PM-Kisan, thousands of crores have been directly deposited in the bank accounts of our farmers. The MSP was hiked recently. And all this is happening in the current year," Pradhan added.

Rahul Gandhi should ask his CMs to reduce prices: Union Minister

The minister also retorted against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s repeated attacks on the Centre on the rising fuel prices. Pradhan said that if he (Rahul Gandhi) is so concerned about it then “he should ask his chief ministers in Rajasthan and Maharashtra to reduce prices.” The Congress leader on Friday had asked if BJP was looting India with “skyrocketing” fuel prices among other downward going development indicators.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma