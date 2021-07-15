Fuel Price Hike: This came after the latest hike in fuel prices, with the price of petrol being increased by up to 35 paise whereas diesel prices rose by 15 paise.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol prices jumped to a record high in Mumbai on Thursday after the latest hike in fuel prices. Petrol was sold in Mumbai at Rs 107.54 per litre, while the price of diesel in Mumbai was Rs 97.45 per litre.

This came after the latest hike in fuel prices, with the price of petrol being increased by up to 35 paise whereas diesel prices rose by 15 paise. Meanwhile, in Delhi, petrol is being retailed at Rs 101.54 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.87 per litre.

In Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, petrol prices soared to Rs 109.89 per litre and diesel prices rose to Rs 98.67 per litre. In Kolkata, the retail price of both petrol and diesel stood at Rs 101.74 per litre and Rs 93.02 per litre, respectively.

The fuel rates across the country differ from state to state depending on the value-added tax.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is currently holding a 10-day nationwide agitation against inflation. The agitation started on July 7. Several other political parties have also raised concerns about the rise in fuel prices across the country.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta