New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The fuel prices in the national capital have hiked once again making the price of petrol stand at Rs 98.11 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.65 a litre on Saturday.

In comparison with Friday petrol and diesel have become costlier by 35 paise per litre in Delhi. The residents of the national capital have expressed great concern for the increased fuel prices that are causing hardship to vehicle owners.

The cost of petrol and diesel have also hiked in Mumbai where it stands now at Rs 104.22 and Rs 96.16 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices have reached Rs 99.19 and 93.23 per litre while in Kolkata the prices of the two fuels stand at Rs 97.97 and Rs 91.50 per litre respectively.

Similarly, the rates of petrol and diesel have increased across the country. However, the prices differ from states to states depending on the value-added tax charged by the authorities there. So far, in many states, the fuel prices continue to soar high and have crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark.

Why are fuel prices increasing?

The petrol and diesel prices have increased due to the increase in crude oil prices. The price of crude oil WTI has increased to $ 74 per barrel and the price of Brent oil has increased to $ 76.12 per barrel.

Check the price of petrol and diesel in your city here:

States/Cities Petrol per litre Diesel per litre Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Bhopal Patna Lucknow Chandigarh Bangalore Ranchi 104.22 99.18 97.99 106.35 100.13 95.29 94.35 101.39 93.82 96.16 93.22 91.49 97.37 94 89.06 88.29 93.98 93.57

Posted By: Sugandha Jha