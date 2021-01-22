Fuel Price Hike: Following the price revision, the cost of per litre petrol in Mumbai is also at its record high of Rs 92.04.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The unabated spike in fuel prices continued on Friday with petrol touching its record high, costing Rs 85.45 per litre in Delhi. The petrol and diesel prices were hiked almost 25 paise per litre this morning by the oil companies. Following the price revision, the cost of per litre petrol in Mumbai is also at its record high of Rs 92.04.

On Januarey 18, the fuel prices breached their record high with petrol costing Rs 84.95 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.56 in Mumbai after oil companies hiked the rates by 25 paise per litre.

Following today's spike, diesel is priced at Rs 75.13 per litre in Delhi and Rs 81.87 per litre in Mumbai.

This is the third price hike in last 20 days as oil marketing companies announced hike of Rs 0.23 for petrol and Rs 0.26 diesel per litre on January 7. The prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 1.74 and Rs 1.76 per litre so far respectively in Delhi.

The price had been raised on five different days since then.The last two days of increase in the pump prices in petrol and diesel has taken its price to record levels across the country in all major metro cities and other towns.

The last time the retail price of auto fuels were closer to current levels was on October 4, 2018 when crude prices had shot up up $ 80 a barrel. The current price rise is largely on account of steep increase in the central taxes of petrol and diesel and firm crude prices.

Petrol price was very close to breaching the all-time high level of Rs 84 a litre (reached on October 4, 2018) when it touched Rs 83.71 a litre on December 7, 2020. But the march had been halted ever since then with no price revision by the OMCs in the month.

The price rise started again only on January 6.Oil companies executives said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in the coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making losses on sale of auto fuels.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta