The petrol prices have been increased by Rs 2.61 per litre for since last nine days while the diesel prices have witnessed a surge of Rs 3.16 per litre after a rally in international oil prices took fuel prices in India to new highs.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Continuing with the spike in rates, fuel prices across the country were increased for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday. Petrol price was increased by 23-25 paise a litre while diesel rates were increased by 24-26 paise depending on the level of local taxes on the two petroleum products as state-controlled oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the fuel prices.

After today's hike, petrol price in Delhi reached Rs 89.54 per litre as against Rs 89.29 on Tuesday after the rates were increased by 25 paise. On the other hand, the diesel price climbed up to Rs 79.95 per litre as compared to Rs 79.70 a litre yesterday after a rise of 25 paise in its rates.

Meanwhile, petrol touched Rs 96 per litre mark today, the highest price till date, as against Rs 95.75 per litre yesterday, after the rates were increased by 25 paise. The diesel rates in Mumbai also were increased by 26 paise and reached Rs 86.98 for a litre as against Rs 86.72 per litre on Tuesday.

Similarly, petrol price in Kolkata was hiked to Rs 90.78 per litre from Rs 90.54, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 83.54 a litre from Rs 83.29. In Chennai also, petrol price is increased by 23 paise and is retailing at Rs 91.68 a litre, while diesel price peaked to Rs 85.01 a litre, 24 paise more than yesterday’s price of Rs 84.77 a litre.

Check city-wise fuel prices:

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 89.54 79.95 Mumbai 96.00 86.98 Kolkata 90.78 83.54 Chennai 91.68 85.01 Bengaluru 92.54 84.75 Hyderabad 93.10 87.20 Bhopal 97.52 88.15 Jaipur 96.01 88.34 Patna 91.19 85.18 Noida 88.13 80.38

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has informed that the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 7 approximately in the state. "Both prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by approximately Rs 7. It is being done primarily to ensure that the consumers are not affected by the high prices in order to give some relief to them," Sangma said.

Pointing out that prices of petrol and diesel reached 91.26 Rs per litre and 84.23 Rs per litre in the state, the Chief Minister said that the government will reduce the VAT for petrol from 31.62 per cent or Rs 17.60 per litre to 20 per cent or Rs 15 per litre.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan