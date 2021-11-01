New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In yet another setback for the salaried class, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise each, reaching an all-time high in India. This is the sixth straight hike in rates of petrol and diesel across the country due to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries's (OPEC) decision of not increasing the output of benchmark Brent crude.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 109.69 and Rs 98.42 while they are priced at Rs 115.50 and Rs 106.62 in Mumbai respectively. Petrol is priced at Rs 110.35 per litre in Kolkata while diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre. Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.35 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively.

In Hyderabad, petrol is priced at Rs 114.12 while it will cost Rs 113.56 in Bengaluru. Similarly, diesel is priced at Rs 107.40 in Hyderabad and Rs 104.50 in Bengaluru. In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, petrol now costs Rs 121.62 while diesel is at Rs 112.52.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily by oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. Since September, the rates have been hiked at least 25 times by the OMCs following OPEC's decision not to increase their output.

The OPECs will hold a crucial meet on November 3 where they are expected to decide over increasing the output of international Brent crude. However, immediate relief is not expected as the OPECs are not very keen on changing their decision. "We are scared of the fourth wave of corona; no one wants to make any big moves," an OPEC+ source told Reuters.

In India, the rising fuel prices have forced people to protest against the Centre. The Centre, however, has asserted that it might not reduce taxes on petrol and diesel to cut the rates. However, news agency ANI quoted a government source saying that the Centre has raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," the source told ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma