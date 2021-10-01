New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Petrol and diesel rates on Friday reached all-time high in India after fuel prices were hiked for the second straight day by oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum -- amid volatility in global crude prices. Accordingly, petrol prices were hiked by 22 to 30 paise across India while diesel got dearer by 25 to 35 paise.

Petrol and diesel rates, which are revised daily by OMCs, are on the rise since the election commission declared the assembly election results of four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry on May 2. The rates had stabilised in August, but have been rising again since September last week.

Take a look at petrol and diesel prices across different cities in India here:

Delhi -- Petrol: Rs 101.89 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.17 per litre

Mumbai -- Petrol: Rs 107.95 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.84 per litre

Chennai -- Petrol: Rs 99.58 per litre, Diesel: Rs 94.74 per litre

Kolkata -- Petrol: Rs 102.47 per litre, Diesel: Rs 93.27 per litre

Pune -- Petrol: Rs 107.50 per litre, Diesel: Rs 95.92 per litre

Hyderabad -- Petrol: Rs 106.00 per litre, Diesel: Rs 98.39 per litre

Bengaluru -- Petrol: Rs 105.44 per litre, Diesel: Rs 95.70 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram -- Petrol: Rs 104.13 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.03 per litre

Bhopal -- Petrol: Rs 110.37 per litre, Diesel: Rs 99.09 per litre

Guwahati -- Petrol: Rs 97.77 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.61 per litre

Gandhinagar -- Petrol: Rs 98.95 per litre, Diesel: Rs 97.39 per litre

Lucknow -- Petrol: Rs 98.99 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.59 per litre

Noida -- Petrol: Rs 99.21 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.78 per litre

Chandigarh -- Petrol: Rs 98.08 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.90 per litre

Gurugram -- Petrol: Rs 99.64 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.89 per litre

Mohali -- Petrol: Rs 104.08 per litre, Diesel: Rs 92.28 per litre

According to experts, fuel prices might rise again in India due to the extremely volatile situation in the international market. They have also blamed fast recovery of fuel demand amid COVID-19 pandemic behind price hike. Currently, global benchmark has come down to USD 78 a barrel, but oil rates are up by two per cent for the week.

"The rise of oil prices is continuing beyond what even most bullish traders would dream just months ago, and Brent hurtling toward the threshold of USD 80 per barrel is reflective of the extraordinarily tight crude market," Reuters quoted Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy, as saying.

