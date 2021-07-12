Fuel Price Hike: Diesel rates were marginally reduced by 14 to 16 paise after protests erupted in various parts of the country against the continuous spike in fuel rates.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In another direct hit at consumers' pockets, petrol prices were hiked again on Monday by 28 to 30 paise by state-owned fuel retailers. On the other hand, diesel rates were marginally reduced by 14 to 16 paise after protests erupted in various parts of the country against the continuous spike in fuel rates.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel is priced at Rs 101.19 and Rs 89.72 respectively. Similarly, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 107.20 and Rs 97.29 in Mumbai, Rs 101.35 and Rs 92.81 in Kolkata and Rs 101.92 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai respectively.

In Bengaluru a litre of petrol and diesel will cost Rs Rs 104.58 and Rs 95.09 respectively. In Bhopal and Pune, it is priced at Rs 109.53 and Rs 98.50 and Rs 107.54 and Rs 95.38 respectively.

On the other hand, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 105.15 and Rs 97.78 in Hyderabad, Rs 98.83 and Rs 90.31 in Gurgaon, Rs 108.03 and Rs 98.85 in Jaipur respectively.

The petrol and diesel rates have been rising consistently ever since the election commission declared the results of the assembly elections in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

In states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Ladakh, Sikkim and Puducherry, petrol rates have breached the Rs 100-mark.

However, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri refused to comment on the issue unless he was fully briefed. "Give me some time. I need to be briefed on the issues," he had said soon after taking charge of the ministry on July 8. "It will be very wrong for me to comment on it (fuel prices) when I have just stepped into this building."

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma