New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Day after giving a breather to lakhs of salaried class people across the country, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday once again hiked the petrol and diesel prices in the country by Rs 0.20 to Rs 0.25 and Rs 0.25 to 0.30 respectively.

In the national capital Delhi, one litre of petrol would now cost Rs 92.58. On the other hand, it would cost Rs Rs 98.88 in Mumbai and Rs 94.31 in Chennai. Similarly, it is priced at Rs 92.67 in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, people will have to Rs 83.22 for a litre of diesel in Delhi while they would need to pay Rs 90.40 for the same in the financial capital Mumbai. On the other hand, diesel is priced at Rs 88.07 in Chennai and Rs 86.06 in Kolkata.

In Bengaluru, petrol and diesel would cost Rs 95.33 and Rs 87.92 respectively while it is priced at Rs 96.22 and Rs 90.73 in Hyderabad. In Thiruvananthapuram, petrol is priced at Rs 94.81 and diesel is at Rs 89.70.

In Jaipur, you will have to pay Rs 98.67 for a litre of petrol and Rs 91.54 per litre for diesel. In Patna and Chandigarh, petrol can be purchased for Rs 94.79 and Rs 89.05 respectively. Diesel, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 88.46 in Patna and Rs 82.89 in Chandigarh.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that this is the ninth time when rates have been hiked by the OMCs in the country after the election commission declared the assembly election results in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

The OMCs had hiked the petrol price by Rs 0.29 per litre and diesel by Rs 0.34 a litre in the country on Friday.

In India, fuel prices are governoed by crude oil rates in the international market. It is expected that OMCs might hike the rates again as they are incurring losses to the tune of Rs 2 to 3 per litre by holding the price line despite higher global crude and product prices.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma