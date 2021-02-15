Fuel Price Hike: With this hike, one litre of petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 88.99 while diesel is now priced at Rs 79.35 per litre.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid rising crude oil prices in the international markets, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked in India for the seventh consecutive day, taking the rates to an all-time high across the metros.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 26 paise and 29 paise respectively. With this hike, one litre of petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 88.99 while diesel is now priced at Rs 79.35 per litre.

On the other hand, petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 95.46 per litre (an increase of 25 paise) while one litre of diesel will now cost Rs 86.34 (30 paise).

In Kolkata, the petrol was hiked by 24 paise, taking the prices to Rs 90.25 per litre while diesel got dearer by 29 paise, taking the prices to Rs 82.94 per litre.

The petrol and diesel, meanwhile, were hiked by 23 paise and 28 paise respectively. One litre of petrol will now cost Rs Rs 91.19 while that of diesel will cost Rs 84.44 in Tamil Nadu's capital.

Over the last few days, petrol and diesel prices have been continuously rising in India amid rising crude oil prices in international markets and the central government has hinted that it will unlikely cut taxes on fuel to give a relief to the consumers.

Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that retail fuel rates in India are governed by international rates because the country is 85 per cent dependent on crude oil imports to meet its need.

On Saturday, Pradhan had also blamed artificial price mechanism by oil-producing nations for fuel price hike in India and said that "there was a total collapse in demand for petroleum across the world due to the COVID-19 lockdown and petroleum producers had to reduce production".

"Some components of the petroleum price are coming from the tax regime. We are passing through an unusual phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Union Minister had said.

"The spending of the Union and state governments have gone up. There is a 34 per cent increase in capital expenditure in the Budget. But we have to carry forward our economy and we need resources," he added.

