Fuel Price Hike: With this, one litre of petrol will now cost Rs 91.53 in Delhi, Rs 97.86 in Mumbai, Rs 93.38 in Chennai and Rs 91.66 in Kolkata.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: After remaining unchanged for two consecutive days, petrol and diesel rates saw a marginal hike after the oil manufacturing companies (OMCs) revised them again on Monday morning at the beginning of a new week.

In metro cities, petrol and diesel rates were hiked by Rs 0.23 to Rs 0.25 and Rs 0.31 to Rs 0.36 respectively. With this, one litre of petrol will now cost Rs 91.53 in Delhi, Rs 97.86 in Mumbai, Rs 93.38 in Chennai and Rs 91.66 in Kolkata.

On the other hand, diesel will now cost Rs 82.06 per litre in Delhi, Rs 89.17 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 86.96 per litre in Chennai and Rs 84.90 per litre in Kolkata.

Petrol and diesel rates were largely kept unchanged in April. However, they saw spike in their rates with the end of the assembly elections in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

Petrol and diesel rates were hiked by Rs 0.15 and Rs 0.18 last Tuesday and Rs 0.19 and Rs 0.21 on Wednesday. On Thursday, they were hiked by Rs 0.25 and Rs 0.30 respectively while they got dearer by Rs 0.28 and Rs 0.31 on Friday.

Due to the continous spike, petrol rates also breached the grim of mark of Rs 100 in several states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, several experts had claimed that petrol and diesel rates will rise once the assembly elections end as oil marketing companies were incurring losses to the tune of Rs 2 to 3 per litre by holding the price line despite higher global crude and product prices.

Currently, crude rates have reached USD 69 per barrel and it is expected that the oil marketing companies will revise the rates upward again "if there is any further firming up".

