New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Continuing with a hike, the fuel prices on Friday were increased for the 11th consecutive day as state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised prices of petrol and diesel by 27-35 paise per litre across major cities of the country today.

After today's hike, the petrol and diesel prices in the national capital touched a new high. Petrol in Delhi is retailing at Rs 90.19 per litre after the price was increased by 31 paise, while people have to shell out Rs 80.60 for a litre of diesel in Delhi after the price was increased by 33 paise. In Delhi-NCR region, petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3.26 per litre and Rs 3.81 a litre, respectively, in the last 11 days.

Notably, the petrol and diesel rates soared as a result of a sharp jump in crude oil rates globally. The high taxes (excise duty and VAT or value-added tax) on fuels domestically also increased the impact of rising crude prices.

Similarly, the petrol and diesel rates were also increased in the financial capital of the country on Friday. According to the notification by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), people in Mumbai have to shell out Rs 96.62 for a litre of petrol after a 30 paise increase over Thursday’s price, while Diesel in Mumbai is retailing at Rs 87.67 per litre after an increase of 35 paise on yesterday’s price of Rs 87.32 a litre.

In other metro cities also, the fuel prices were increased drastically. In Kolkata, the price of petrol was hiked by 30 paise and reached Rs 91.41 a litre, from Rs 91.11 recorded on Thursday, while Diesel costs Rs 84.19 a litre, 33 paise more than Thursday’s price. Petrol became 27 paise costlier today in Chennai and is selling at Rs 92.25 per litre while diesel price went up to Rs 85.63, 32 paise more than yesterday’s price of Rs 85.31 a litre.

The petrol price crossed the three-digit mark for the first time of February 17 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, where petrol was retailing Rs 100.13 per litre after an increase of 34 paise. Diesel also got dearer by 27 paise and was retailing at Rs 92.13 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh's Annupur, the petrol crossed Rs 100-mark on Thursday and reached Rs 100.25 per litre, while diesel rates reached Rs 90.35 for a litre.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan