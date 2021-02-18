Fuel Price Hike: In the last 10 days (since February 9), the price has gone up by Rs 2.93 per litre for petrol while the diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.14 a litre.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The fuel prices across country were increased for the 10th consecutive day on Thursday with petrol rates crossing the psychological barrier of Rs 100 in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This is the first time ever, petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark in the country.

After today's hike, petrol is retailing at Rs 100.13 per litre in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Thursday, while diesel is selling at Rs 92.7 per litre. In Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, petrol is priced at Rs 100.25 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.35 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices have also gone up again in the national capital and stood at Rs 89.88 per litre and Rs 80.27 per litre, respectively today morning. The price of petrol price saw a hike of 34 paise per litre today, while diesel price increased by 32 paise per litre in Delhi.

In the last 10 days (since February 9), the price has gone up by Rs 2.93 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.14 a litre. The petrol and diesel price increase ranged between 30-35 paise per litre depending on the level of local taxes on the two petroleum products.

In Mumbai, petrol prices is just Rs 4 per litre short (Rs 96.32 a litre) of touching the three-digit mark of Rs 100 per litre for the very first time ever. Diesel prices in the city is closing on Rs 90 a litre (Rs 87.32 a litre). A litre of petrol in Bengaluru costs Rs 92.89 per litre, while diesel rate stands at Rs 85.09 a litre. In all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre.

Premium petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The increase on Thursday has followed the firming global oil prices (both product and crude) that have maintained record streak of gains in past few days with crude prices crossing USD 65 a barrel mark.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 22 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 6.17 and Rs 6.40 per litre respectively so far this year. Oil companies executives said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making loss on sale of auto fuels.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan