New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The petrol prices stood at ₹99.86 per litre in New Delhi on Monday whereas the prices for petrol topped beyond triple digits at ₹105.92 per litre in Mumbai. The diesel prices in the national capital stood at ₹89.36 per litre whereas it closed the mark of hundred in Mumbai at ₹96.91.

In Kolkata, the petrol prices stood at ₹99.84 per litre whereas the diesel prices stood at ₹92.27 per litre on Monday.

Petrol above 100 in 12 states

Across the country, so far there are twelve such states or union territories where petrol prices have breached the mark of triple digits and diesel prices too are closing the same. These states are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab and Ladakh.

Reports suggest that the pump rate for petrol across the metro cities in the country has gone up by ₹31 to ₹46 paise, whereas the rate of diesel has gone up by ₹18 to ₹24 paise.

Petrol above ₹100 per litre in 3 of 5 top metros

Petrol prices have breached the mark of ₹100 per litre in three of the five major metro cities, whereas in rest of the two metro cities, it’s closing on to triple digits by hovering above ₹99 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol priced reached ₹105.58 per litre on Monday. In Bangalore, the price for every litre of petrol was ₹102.48 per litre whereas in Chennai, the petrol prices went up to ₹100.44 per litre.

Delhi and Kolkata remain the only major metro cities with the petrol prices less than ₹100 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol was priced at ₹99.79 per litre on Monday whereas in Delhi the price for a litre of petrol stood at ₹99.86 per litre.

What determines fuel prices?

Fuel prices depend on the state and central government taxes along with other charges such as import charges, port duty, freight charges, excise duty and the international price of crude oil per barrel. Value Added Tax (VAT) makes up the largest chunk of the increase in prices in most of the states.

Opposition leaders on Sunday had shared former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s video of 1973 petrol price hike protest, in a dig at the government on rising fuel prices.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma