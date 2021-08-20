Fuel Prices Today: With this reduction, diesel in Delhi would now cost you Rs 89.27 while it is priced at Rs 96.84 in Mumbai. In Chennai and Kolkata, one litre of diesel will cost Rs 93.84 and Rs 92.52 respectively.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Diesel prices were reduced across India on Friday by 18 to 25 paise. This is for the third consecutive day when diesel rates were cut across the country. However, petrol prices remained unchanged for the 34th straight day.

With this reduction, diesel in Delhi would now cost you Rs 89.27 while it is priced at Rs 96.84 in Mumbai. In Chennai and Kolkata, one litre of diesel will cost Rs 93.84 and Rs 92.52 respectively. Meanwhile, petrol continues to be at Rs 101.84 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 107.83, Rs 99.47 and Rs 102.08 respectively.

Fuel prices in India are revised daily. However, they might differe from state to state depending upon the local taxes, value added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

The opposition, lead by the Congress, has attacked the Centre over the consistent hike in fuel prices. However, the Centre has refuted the charges and blamed the instability in the global crube market behind the rise in fuel prices.

"We are sensitive towards it and are taking possible steps like doing blending of 10 per cent which we are going to raise to 20 per cent. So, we are taking many steps," Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said earlier.

Meanwhile, global crude prices have now softened to below USD 70 a barrel after it swung in all directions in July starting with a low of USD 70 a barrel to quickly rise to over USD 77 a barrel, only to fall soon below USD 70 a barrel and crossing USD 75 a barrel later in the month. The fall in global oil should have resulted in almost Rs 2 per litre reduction on retail price of fuel. However, oil marketing companies (OMCs) still want to see market movements before making further cuts.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma