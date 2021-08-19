New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Giving a breather to lakhs of people across the country, oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday reduced diesel prices by 20 to 25 paise across the country. This is for the second consecutive day when diesel rates were reduced in India. However, petrol prices remained unchanged across the country on Thursday.

In Delhi, a litre of diesel now costs Rs 89.47 while it is priced at Rs 97.04 in Mumbai. In Chennai and Kolkata, diesel will now cost you Rs 94.02 and Rs 92.57 respectively. On the other hand, a litre of petrol in Delhi continues to cost Rs 101.84 while it cost Rs 107.83 in Mumbai. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol continues to be at Rs 99.47 and Rs 102.08 respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices -- which are revised daily -- were constantly increased in India from May. However, the central government has said that it is "sensitive" about the price hike and taking necessary steps to address the issue.

It has maintained, however, that state and union territory (UT) governments should also reduce taxes to cut fuel rates. It must be noted that petrol and diesel rates differ from state to state as per the the local taxes, value added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

"We are sensitive towards it and are taking possible steps like doing blending of 10 per cent which we are going to raise to 20 per cent. So, we are taking many steps," Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"The Centre imposes excise tax on petrol and diesel, while states impose VAT on it. We use this excise money to fund schemes like PM Garib Kalyan Yojna under which 80 crore people received free foodgrains, PM Awas Yojna, Ujjwala scheme," Puri noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma