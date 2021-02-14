Fuel Price Hike: The petrol and diesel prices were increased for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In what could affect salaried class severely, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday amid rising crude oil prices in the international markets.

In Delhi, one litre of petrol will now cost Rs 88.73, a hike of 29 paise since Saturday while diesel will cost Rs 79.06 per litre after the prices were increased by 32 paise. Similarly, in Mumbai, which is India's financial capital, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 95.21 per litre and Rs 86.04 per litre respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma