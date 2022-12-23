FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Released On $250 Million Bond

Former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, walks from the Manhattan federal court after securing bail in New York City, U.S. December 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

SAM BANKMAN-FRIED was released on a $250 million bond package on Thursday while he awaits trial over the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, which a US prosecutor called a "fraud of epic proportions."

Bankman-Fried was not asked to enter a plea on Thursday. He has previously acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX, but has said he does not believe he has criminal liability. His defence lawyer, Mark Cohen, declined to comment after the hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Judge Gabriel Gorenstein set Bankman-Fried's next court date for January 3, 2023, before District Judge Ronny Abrams, who will handle the case.

Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019. A boom in the values of Bitcoin and other digital assets propelled the exchange to a valuation of some $32 billion earlier this year, making the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate a billionaire several times over, as well as an influential donor to US political campaigns.

In granting him pretrial release, Gorenstein said Bankman-Fried had "achieved sufficient notoriety that it would be impossible" for him to engage in further financial schemes or to hide without being recognized.

Nicolas Roos, a prosecutor, told Gorenstein that the bail package would require Bankman-Fried to surrender his passport and remain in home confinement at his parents' home in Palo Alto, California. He would also be required to undergo regular mental health treatment and evaluation.

Roos said that while Bankman-Fried had carried out a "fraud of epic proportions," he had no history of flight and his financial assets had reduced significantly.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was arrested last week in the Bahamas, where he lived and where FTX is based, cementing his fall from grace. He departed the Caribbean nation in FBI custody on Wednesday night.

The bond is meant to ensure that if Bankman-Fried flees, the government could confiscate the family's assets – including their Palo Alto home – up to $250 million.

Bankman-Fried said at a New York Times conference on Noveber 30, following the exchange's collapse, that he had $100,000 in his bank account.

