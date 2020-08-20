So as you struggle to manage your salary wisely, we at Jagran English would like to tell you about some ways on how you can manage your salary effectively and efficiently and secure your financial position.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: When will I get an increment and how can I secure my financial future? These are some frequent questions which we regularly ask ourselves as many of us struggles to manage their salary and expenses, ending up spending more money than their salaries. Before spending money, we need to understand the basic fact that we won’t be getting a salary throughout our lives and thus we need to manage our funds and plan for our retirement accordingly.

So as you struggle to manage your salary wisely, we at Jagran English would like to tell you about some ways on how you can manage your salary effectively and efficiently and secure your financial position.

Keep an eye at your expenses

This is the foremost thing that you need to keep in mind to manage your salary wisely. Always keep an eye at your expenses. For this, the easiest way is to make a list of your expected expense and save money accordingly. House rent, travel expenses, your child’s school fees are some permanent expenses and you need to plan for them accordingly so that you can save your income intelligently.

Savings are important

A lot of people believe that savings is the amount that is left after all your expenses are over. However, it is a misconception! You should always keep some part of your income as savings before making an expense. For example, you get Rs 1,000, you should save at least Rs 200 as savings and make your payments from the remaining Rs 800.

Bonus

When we get a bonus or a gratuity, you tend to spend them unnecessarily. This must be avoided at all cost and you should always save this extra amount for the future. Although you do not have to completely stop yourself from spending that money, you have to make sure to keep yourself a little behind and understand that everything is going on with your consent and you are not unaware of it.

Create an emergency fund

You should always save a part of your income as an emergency fund for unexpected expenses. To create an emergency fund, calculate your monthly expenses which include utility bills, house rent, groceries, phone bills and other expenses and save a part from your income accordingly.

Set your financial goal

This is one of the best ways to make your financial future secure. Remember that you won’t like to pay rent forever and therefore you need to set financial milestones including first home buying and investing in higher education as they will help you confirm that you are on the right track.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma