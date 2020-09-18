Many people are still facing cash flow problems and have been forced to look at alternate ways to raise money. Generally, people are liquidating their savings or investments to meet the shortage in cash flow.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Nearly every sector has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic due to which several people lost their lives but as the government lifted the lockdown, the situation started to improve across the country. However, many people are still facing cash flow problems and have been forced to look at alternate ways to raise money. Generally, people are liquidating their savings or investments to meet the shortage in cash flow. Though, experts suggest that liquidation of investments or savings should not be done randomly as it could lead to lower returns. So here some ways to liquidate investments or savings:

Liquid funds:

If you have an investment in liquid funds, then it should be liquidated first as they are easy to sell. According to experts, if you sell a liquid fund within three years of the investment, then profit is added to your income which is taxed according to the slab.

Debt funds and Equity funds:

Since the returns from debt funds and equity funds are market-related, you should be careful while liquidating these investments because if you are incurring heavy losses in your investment, then it is better that you do not sell these funds.

Auctions:

This is another way by which you can raise money. Auctions also offer you the option to sale items to the highest bidder. However, it is noteworthy to mention that selling personal property by auction may involve reporting capital gains so you should set price on your assets accordingly.

Private sales:

Private sales, also known as garage sales, are also another option to liquidate your assets. However, they may not be very much profitable.

Company Deposit:

Company deposits are riskier than bank deposits as the premature penalty is higher in bank fixed deposits (FD).

Bank FD:

If you encash your bank fixed deposit (FD) then it is actually profitable as banks charge only one per cent as preclosure charges on FD. With this, you can get an interest rate for the period for which you deposited your money in the bank.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma