Now pay your GST fine and deposit cash from your home as these banks are offering Doorstep Banking Services to their customers. Read on to know which banks are offering this service

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: COVID-19 pandemic changed everyone all over the globe, people have stopped venturing out until its necessary, started using home delivery apps, etc. However, there are some works including bank-related works that cannot be done by just at home.

For basic works such as cheque payments, submission of TDS certificate or passbook updation customers had to visit the bank, but now keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation even Banks have upgraded themselves.

As per reports, several banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BOB), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India (BOI), Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Canara Bank, UCO Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sindh Bank, Bank of Maharashtra have started 'Doorstep Banking Services'.

In this customers need not to visit the bank for various services such as cash pickup, cash delivery, delivery of drafts, delivery of term deposit advice, among others. To avail, this service one has to first register themselves and then download the Doorstep Banking app.

Doorstep Banking Services

Non-Financial Services includes:

1. Pick up services from Customer

Cheques

Instruments for Clearing

Collection of New Cheque Book Requisition Slip

GST Challan with Cheque

Digital Life Certificate



2. Delivery Services to Bank

Term Deposit Advice

Account Statement TDS

Form 16 Certificate issuance

Pre-paid instrument

Gift Card

Demand Draft

Pay Orders

Financial Services includes:

Cash Deposit

Cash Payment

Customers who want to avail the cash delivery or pick up services, a minimum of Rs 1,000 needs to be deposited or withdrawn and the maximum limit is Rs 10,000.

How to place Doorstep Banking Services request after registration:

Log in DBS App and select the bank.

Put your account number or PIN and submit.

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and submit the ‘confirm’ button.

App displays Bank Name, Account No. (masked), Name, A/c Type and Branch Name.

Select the service request you want to place, number of instruments and address for pick up.

Branches within 10 km radius of the pickup address are displayed on the screen.

Select the branch, preferred time slot for the agent to pick/deliver the instrument.

Verify the Service Request information along with service charges displayed on the screen.

A Service Request No. is generated after verification

You will get a notification via SMS with the details like Agent name, Agent photo, contact information, time for Pick up/Delivery & Service Code.

On availing the services, the charges will be debited from your account.

SBI customers will be charged Rs 75 plus GST per financial and non-financial services.

