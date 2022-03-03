New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Buying a home is a dream of everyone and achieving it feels like achieving a major accomplishment in life. Your home not only serves as a place for you and your family to live in but also serves as an assurance that your finances are secure for a long time. However, achieving this goal is difficult.

As buying a home needs a huge amount to invest, most home buyers can’t buy one from the money they have saved and need to take a loan. The high prices of properties and homes in India make buying a home quite a difficult task. A home loan is one of the best solutions to the current inflation challenge in India. But, while it's true that a home loan can provide you with a home, you must consider the home loan interest rate applicable to your home loan.

To know more about home loans and what should be kept in mind while applying for them, Jagran English spoke to Atul Monga who is the Co-Founder and CEO of BASIC Home Loan. So if you are planning to avail of a home loan, here are some of the frequently asked queries answered.

- What role does your credit score play while applying for home loans?

Atul Monga: Your credit score is an important factor when applying for a home loan. The higher your credit score, the more likely you are to be approved for your desired loan amount. The three major factors taken into account by lenders when assessing your credit score are:

Payment history (35%)

Debt to income ratio (30%)

Length of history (15%)

It is not difficult to figure out which category of credit score you are in. However, it is hard to understand what implications are for a different category. This is because the categories and scores have been varied over the years and they have different impacts on your eligibility for home loans.

- What is the minimum income level to apply for a home loan?

There isn’t a specific level of income that you need to qualify for a home loan. Some lenders may look at your monthly income, others may look at your annual income, and still, others may look at your total assets. Several factors need to be considered before leaping, including one's credit rating, income level, and so on. While the home loan rates are on a downward trend, the requirements for qualifying for a loan have increased as well.

- Can I repay my home loan in cash?

As per income tax guidelines under section 269ST, the provision of cash payment is applied for the repayment of a single loan installment in cash which is less than Rs 2 lacs and not to the aggregate amount. As per this rule, any cash payment over Rs 2 lacs will levy charges.

- Do I have to pay a penalty on the pre-payment of a home loan?

In a home loan, prepayment penalties are a fee that the borrower pays when they pay off their home loan before the end of the term. The penalty is usually calculated as a percentage of the amount paid, and it can range from 1% to 5%. These charges are meant to discourage borrowers from paying off their home loans early. However, in some cases, borrowers can be exempt from these penalties. For instance, if a borrower is on adjustable home loan rates there are no prepayment charges, however, on a fixed home loan rate, lenders usually charge 2% of the total amount being repaid.

- Can I take another loan if I already have taken a home loan?

The answer to this question is yes, you can take another loan if you already have a home loan and these loans come with benefits too! But some steps need to be taken before applying for another loan. One should first calculate the monthly payments of their current loans and compare this with the total monthly income. If the total is less than what is needed to repay all loans, then they should apply for more loans.

If the total monthly income is more than what is needed to repay all loans, then it would be better if they do not apply for any more loans. It would also be wise to look at their credit report and credit score before applying for any type of loan as this will determine their eligibility.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan