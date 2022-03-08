Moscow/ Washington/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite warnings from the West, has continued its invasion of Ukraine as a result of which several international firms, and organisations have imposed curbs and ended their businesses in Russia. On Tuesday, multinational corporation IBM joined the long list of companies that have ceased their operations in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

"I've heard from many of you in response to last week's announcement regarding the war in Ukraine, and I appreciate your feedback. First, let me be very clear -- we have suspended all business in Russia. In addition, I want to give you an update on a few of the efforts underway to support our colleagues in the region," IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said.

Within just two weeks, several multinational companies, media houses and other large scales businesses have announced their plans to leave Russia. Following is the full list of international firms that have ended their businesses or are about end their connections with Russia:

Oil and Gas:

- BP Plc

- Shell Plc

- Exxon Mobil Corp.

- Equinor ASA

Finance:

- Visa Inc.

- Mastercard Inc.

Automakers:

- General Motors Co.

- Ford Motor Co.

- Volkswagen AG

- Toyota Motor Corp.

- Volvo AB

- Daimler Truck AG

Consumer Goods:

- Levi Strauss & Co.

- Samsung Electronics Co.

- Microsoft

- Apple Inc.

- HP Inc.

- Nike Inc.

- Inditex SA

Media:

- Netflix Inc.

- Walt Disney Co.

- Paramount Pictures

- Sony Corp.

- AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia

- Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures

- TikTok

Law and Accounting:

- Baker McKenzie

- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

- KPMG LLP

Russia, despite sanctions, has refused to end its "special military operation" in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that conscripts and reservists "do not and will not" participate in Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a video put out by the Kremlin on the occasion of International Women's Day, Putin emphasised that "soldiers who are doing military service do not and will not participate in hostilities. There will be no additional call-up of reservists from the reserve."

"I emphasise that conscript soldiers are not participating in hostilities and will not participate in them. And there will be no additional call-up of reservists," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma