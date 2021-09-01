Aadhaar-PF linking, LPG price hikes, GSTR-1 filing these are among new changes will come in effect from September 1

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: August 2021 has come to an end and with the month changing, there are new rules that will come in effect from today, September 1. Coming into effect from today, these new changes are expected to affect daily lives of general public. Here's a list of important changes coming in effect from today:

Aadhaar-PF linking

From September 1 i.e. today onwards, If employees (Universal Account Number) UAN and Aadhaar is not linked then the employers can not credit money in your PF (provident fund) account. EPFO has amended their section 142 of the Code of Social Security, 2020 which has further made Aadhaar-PF linking mandatory for availing services like receiving payments and seeking benefits and others.

Mandatory PAN-Aadhaar Linking

The State Bank of India (SBI) had already directed that linking Aadhaar card and PAN was mandatory and had to be done within September 30. The mandatory link will provide the account holder's with all the facilities. If the deadline is not met then there an be issues with withdrawls or transaction and other related services.

LPG Price Changes

From September, the prices of LPG cylinders will rise. In latest developments, it is reported that the petroleum companies have hiked LPG cylinder prices once again by Rs25; taking the price of a non-subsidised 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 884.50. LPG cylinders have witnessed surge in it's prices from past 2 months. The new rates are effective from today. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also increased by ?75, which will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

New Cheque Clearance Norm

According to RBI's new guidelines, in a Positive Pay System in order to clear a cheque above Rs 50,000 and above or Rs 5 lakh and above, the cheque issuer must inform the bank beforehand otherwise the check will bounce. This new system is meant to prevent bank frauds pertaining to issuing and clearance of cheques.

GSTR-1 filing Rules

For filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) this month new guidelines have been issued. From today onwards, in order to file GSTR-1 in accordance with the rules, everything has to be submitted in line with Rule-59(6) of the Central GST Rule. According to these new protocols, no person can file GSTR-1 unless he fills up the GSTR-3B form.

