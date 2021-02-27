So as the new month begins, here are a few things that are going to change from March 1, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Several new rules and regulations will come into effect from March 1 -- a Monday -- that will significantly affect the lives of people and impact the pockets of salaried class across the country. Some of these changes -- like change in fuel prices -- are periodic and change regularly. So as the new month begins, here are a few things that are going to change from March 1, 2021:

LPG prices:

On the first day of every month, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) announce new rates of cooking gas cylinders. However, in February, the rates were revised thrice amid surging crude oil prices. Currently, a 14.2 Kg cylinder is priced at Rs 794 in the national capital while it costs Rs 745.50 in Kolkata and Rs 735 in Chennai.

Fuel rates:

Fuel rates are revised daily but have reached an all-time high in India amid surging crude oil prices. However, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has hinted the price will decrease in the country as the winter season ends.

"Increase in petroleum price in international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It is an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. It will come down as the season ends," he said.

Mandatory KYC for SBI customers

From March 1, it will be mandatory for SBI customers to get their KYC done if they want to keep their accounts active.

No Rs 2000 note in ATMs of this bank:

From March 1, customers will not be able to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from Indian Bank ATMs. However, they will be able to withdraw the notes from the bank counter.

"After withdrawing cash from ATMs customers come into the bank branches to exchange Rs 2,000 notes for smaller denomination currency notes. In order to avoid that we have decided to stop the loading of Rs 2,000 denomination notes in ATMs with immediate effect," the Indian Bank said.

No free FASTag at toll plazas:

From March 1, customers will have to provide Rs 100 to purchase a FASTag from toll plazas, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has said.

